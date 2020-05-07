Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give an update on plans for reopening WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and the state’s plans for reopening at 4:30 p.m. today, May 7, 2020.

Yesterday, Justice issued an executive order for assisted living facilities as well as daycare staff to be tested for COVID-19 in the state of West Virginia. He said the order comes as a follow-up to the executive order for all patients and staff at nursing homes to be tested or retested, which has since been completed. Just before the briefing, he was also notified that four daycare workers at four separate centers in Kanawha County had tested positive for the virus. The Kanawha County Health Department said two of those centers had been, and were still, closed due to the pandemic. The other two have been temporarily closed for thorough cleaning and the KCHD says it is working with staff and parents to ensure testing is available for those in contact with the positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. May 7, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 57,521 laboratory results for COVID-19 with 1,287 positive cases, 56,234 negative tests, 716 recoveries and 51 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (6), Berkeley (173), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (28), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories