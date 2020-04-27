Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice unveils new details for reopening

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says if the state maintains a statewide Cumulative Percent of Positive Test Results below 3% for three consecutive days, the phases to allow reopening the state can begin.

At this time, the state stands at 2.47%, Justice says while this may rise slightly by the end of the day, he believes today will be the first day to remain under 3%.

The governor says the plan is called “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.” The state has created a “roadmap” for the reopen involve expanding testing capacity, allowing for enough capacity in hospitals for COVID-19 while still allowing elective procedures to restart, and increased PPE supply and contact tracing abilities.

Steps to make sure it is safe for West Virginians to be in public areas include wearing face coverings in public, practice social distancing, following the state stay-at-home order until it is lifted, and follow the county health department regulations. He also says those who can, should continue to telework when possible.

Justice says if there is an unexpected surge of cases, an outbreak caused by community spread or an unexpected increase in hospitalizations, the state could slow down, stop or even reverse the plans for reopening.

Justice says this week, hospitals and elective medical procedures can begin to restart. This includes outpatient healthcare, working with boards and associations to develop appropriate operating criteria, such as primary care, dentistry, physical and occupational therapy and psychology and mental health.

The state will also begin opening daycares, according to Justice, with testing of daycare staff and other health safety precautions.

Week two of reopening will begin next week as current trends continue. According to Justice, this plan will include small businesses with less than 10 employees and outdoor dining at restaurants.

The plan also includes professional services such as hair and nail salons, barbershops, and dog grooming by appointment, and clients must wait in their vehicle until they are called inside. Churches and funerals can also begin resuming with limited gathering size using every other pew, practicing social distancing, and using face coverings.

The governor says weeks three through six of the reopening plan will include different businesses such as office and government buildings, specialty retail stores, parks and/or restrooms and park facilities, gyms fitness centers recreational centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, spas and massage parlors, casinos and remaining small businesses not opened in week two.

The governor says there is not yet a specific order for these, and times for reopening will be announced at least one week prior to being able to reopen.

There is no timeline for reopening visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, entertainment venues such as movie theaters, sporting events or concerts, or gatherings of over 25 people, according to the governor.

He says the venues do not allow for safe enough social distancing at this time, and nursing homes and long-term care facilities have too vulnerable of a population to allow for safe visitation.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today issued the following joint statement applauding Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement about the planned steps to reopen the West Virginia economy.

“The past six weeks have been some of the most difficult and challenging times in our State’s history. The COVID-19 virus has had a devastating impact on the lives of all West Virginians. Families have lost friends and loved ones to this deadly virus. Others have suffered economic losses that will last for months or years, but it is important that we start planning now for how we return to normal life in America.

“We were pleased to see Governor Justice lay out a plan for getting West Virginians back to work. We are happy to have had input into the plan the Governor announced today. We are happy that the actions taken by the State in the past several weeks have slowed the spread of this virus. Now, we look forward to turning our attention to the process of recovering from the damage this virus has caused, both to our communities and to our economy.”

