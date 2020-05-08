Coronavirus in West Virginia: Hatfield McCoy trail system to reopen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the Hatfield McCoy trail system will be opened Thursday, May 21 prior to Memorial Day weekend.

He says the following guidelines will be enforced on the trails:

Riders are encouraged to wear face masks or face shields while stopped. All riders are required by law to wear a helmet while riding.

Riders are encouraged to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms according to the CDC guidelines.

The state is asking riders to take their temperatures prior to arrival. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be permitted to enter the trails.

Visitors exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 must leave the trails immediately and must seek care and/or COVID-19 testing.

Congregating on trails is prohibited.

Visitors are required to follow social distancing guidelines, remaining six feet apart where practical and safe to do so.

Riders are discouraged from sharing a UTV, ATV or Off-Road dirt bike with anyone outside their immediate group.

The state also discourages riders from sharing safety equipment or masks.

The governor says the state will continue to monitor to make certain the trails remain safe. Additional guidance will be made available on the governor’s website.

WV Gov. Jim Justice orders reopening of Hatfield & McCoy trails on May 21 ahead of Memorial Day Weekend ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ pic.twitter.com/fMbm8D07KL — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) May 8, 2020

Justice also says he’s proud of West Virginians as numbers across the state continue to remain low, with the number of recoveries in the state higher than the active cases. He says 3.3% of the population has been tested for COVID-19. This morning the WV DHHR confirmed the state has received 59,436 lab results.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories