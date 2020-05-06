Coronavirus in West Virginia: Justice issues executive order for day care staff, assisted living manditory testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is issuing an executive order for assisted living facilities as well as daycare staff to be tested in the state of West Virginia.

He says as this order comes into effect today, he has just been notified four daycare staff members in Kanawha County have tested positive for the virus. The order also comes as a follow-up to the executive order for all patients and staff at nursing homes to be tested or retested, which has since been completed.

Justice says the four positive cases got tested voluntarily as their centers were preparing to reopen, and were not showing any symptoms for the virus. He says the mandatory testing will ensure daycares are safe for children as they will be needed when more people begin returning to work.

“We absolutely cannot risk anything to our children or anything that our children could maybe take back,” Justice says.

Justice also encourages West Virginians to continue social distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands and looking after the elderly and most vulnerable populations.

“Please bear with us just a little bit longer. You’ve been on a journey, and I know the journey’s been tough and I know it’s terribly inconvenient,” Justice says. “But we don’t want this thing to turn around and bite us.”

