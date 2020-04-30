Coronavirus in West Virginia: Lincoln County reports second COVID-19 case

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK)– The Lincoln County Health Department says it received notice this morning of the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19.
The health department says the patient and their known contacts have been identified and are cooperating with the Health Department’s orders. All parties have agreed to isolate themselves which will greatly reduce the risk to public health in Lincoln County. The department also asks that the public respect the privacy of the family during their recovery.
“On behalf of the Lincoln County Commission, our prayers are with the affected individual and their family as they go through this difficult time,” Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers says, “We ask that the community continue to follow guidance from the health department and the CDC as we continue to combat this virus.”
