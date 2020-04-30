Coronavirus in West Virginia: Lincoln County reports second COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK)– The Lincoln County Health Department says it received notice this morning of the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The health department says the patient and their known contacts have been identified and are cooperating with the Health Department’s orders. All parties have agreed to isolate themselves which will greatly reduce the risk to public health in Lincoln County. The department also asks that the public respect the privacy of the family during their recovery.

“On behalf of the Lincoln County Commission, our prayers are with the affected individual and their family as they go through this difficult time,” Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers says, “We ask that the community continue to follow guidance from the health department and the CDC as we continue to combat this virus.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories