Coronavirus in West Virginia: Mingo county plans additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing Thursday

KERMIT, WV (WOWK) — Logan Mingo Area Mental Health, the Mingo County Commission and Mingo County Health Department are planning a COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site at Kermit City Hall Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath may be eligible for testing from the convenience of their vehicles according to Logan Mingo Area Mental Health. Event planners say people must first be screened over the phone prior to the event date by calling (304) 792-7130, Ext. #1016, to see if they qualify for the COVID-19 testing, to receive instructions, and be given an appointment time.

Medical personnel say no one will be turned away for screening, although some people may not be tested if screening criteria is not met. All CDC/WV-DHHR guidelines for COVID-19 testing will be strictly followed by medical personnel. Logan Mingo Area Mental Health says participants do not have to be residents of Mingo County in order to be tested.

Logan Mingo Area Mental Health’s ongoing COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site at 3 Mile Curve in Logan will remain open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ralph R. Willis Vocational and Technical Center parking lot.

