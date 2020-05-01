Coronavirus in West Virginia: Nearly 575 recovered West Virginians

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is confirming 15 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in the Mountain State. Even with new cases, today marks the fourth straight day the state’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results remains under 3%.

As of 5:00 p.m., on May 1, 2020, the WV DHHR says there have been 47,062 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,151 positive cases, 45,911 negative tests, 572 recoveries and 47 deaths. The Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results is currently listed by the WV DHHR as 2.45%.

DHHR has confirmed the death of 97-year old male from Putnam County. “It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (153), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (161), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (13), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (12), Nicholas (6), Ohio (29), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (86), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia County in this report.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

