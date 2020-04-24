Coronavirus in West Virginia: Positive case of local hospital worker

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed that a health service worker at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston, WV, tested positive for COVID-19.
DHHR announced the positive test Friday, April 24, 2020. The last day the individual worked was April 17, 2020, according to DHHR.
In coordination with the local health department, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health was notified by the patient’s health care provider. Working through the local health department, measures were already in place to reduce the spread among other employees and patients.
