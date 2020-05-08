Coronavirus in West Virginia: Recoveries continue to surpass active cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19. The state also reports the Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results continues to remain low at 2.20%
As of 10 a.m., May 8, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 59,436 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,310 positive cases, 58,126 negative tests, 738 recoveries and 51 deaths. The WV DHHR’s website says the county health departments are reporting a combined total of 484 currently active cases.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (7), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (86), Kanawha (176), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.
The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
