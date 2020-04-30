Coronavirus in West Virginia: ‘Stay-at-Home’ order to be replaced by ‘Safer-at-Home’ order next week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the Stay-at-Home order will be lifted Monday, May 4, 2020. and replaced with a new executive order called the “Safer at Home” order. The new order will go into effect at 12 a.m. Monday.

The governor says more information will be released on the state’s website after today’s briefing. The new order will be modified each week as the plan to reopen moves forward. Justice says the order encourages West Virginians to remain at home, but does not require people to stay at home.

Today officially marks the first day of the plan to reopen the state, “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.” Healthcare facilities can begin to reopen for elective procedures today, April 30. He says Monday will mark the start of Week 2 of the plan allowing, but not requiring, some people to begin reopening their businesses.

