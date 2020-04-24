Coronavirus in West Virginia: Total cases top 1,000; more than 400 patients recovered

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, bringing the states total to more than 1,000 cases.

As of 5:00 p.m., April 24, 2020, the WV DHHR reports the state has received 32,419 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,010 positive cases, 31,409 negative tests, 439 recoveries and 32 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. According to the WV DHHR, it’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (129), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (116), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (147), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (36), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, the WV DHHR says it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

