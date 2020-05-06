Coronavirus in West Virginia: Updates on COVID-19 and reopening from Gov. Justice at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State and “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback” at approximately 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Yesterday, Justice said the positive Covid-19 test rates in West Virginia remains at 2.3%, third lowest in the nation. He also said his administration has received assurances from the CDC and FDA that tens of thousands of potentially counterfeit or defective masks, similar to this, purchased by the state from China, are safe for emergency responders in West Virginia.

Justice also addressed the unemployment issue in the state, saying Workforce staff noted there has been inaccurate or incomplete information filed on some claim forms. Still, cases where benefits are rejected will be reviewed.

As of 10:00 a.m., on May 6, 2020, the WV DHHR reports the state has received 55,784 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,248 positive cases, 54,536 negative tests and 50 deaths. The WV DHHR says collectively county health departments have reported a total of 667 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 includeBarbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (10), Harrison (31), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (110), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

