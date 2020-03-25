Coronavirus in WV update from Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is addressing the state with updates on the status of COVID-19 in West Virginia at 3 p.m.

As of last night, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the West Virginia DHHResources today confirmed 19 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 in the state, making the total positive case count at 39.

New cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Monongalia, Preston and Wood counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county are:

Berkeley County – 2

Harrison County – 3

Jefferson County – 3

Jackson County – 2

Kanawha County – 4

Marshall County – 2

Mercer County – 2,

Monongalia County – 16,

Preston County – 1

Putnam County – 1,

Tucker County – 2

Wood – 1

As of March 24, at 8 p.m., 798 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 39 positive, 759 negative and six tests pending at the state lab. These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.

