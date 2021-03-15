Could eliminating the state’s personal income tax negatively affect some businesses?

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In a drastic effort to reverse the Mountain State’s declining population, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has proposed eliminating the state’s personal income tax.

He hopes this will encourage population and job growth, and higher wages for West Virginians, but as the saying goes, all good things come with a price.

The Governor’s income tax repeal plan estimates more than one-billion dollars would stay in the pockets of West Virginians. To make up for that lost revenue, his proposal included a sales tax increase by two percent and tax increases on some personal services, soft drinks, tobacco, beer and wine.

Local breweries say the Governor’s plan will kill their businesses.

For the past six years, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company has been producing craft beers paying homage to West Virginia.

“Every beer that we put out essentially tells a story about West Virginia,” said GVBC Sales and Marketing Director, Alexander Durand.

Stories of Mountain State legends, cryptids and folklore. That’s GVBC’s specialty, putting them on the map.

“I think the biggest impact on this is people coming in from out of state, so we’re losing the ability to give some heritage or some history to somebody,” said Durand.

Breweries in the state think Governor Justice’s tax increase on alcohol is counterproductive. The West Virginia craft beer industry ranks 46th in the nation in the amount of beer it produces. They already pay tax of five dollars per barrel, but under the Governor’s plan, the tax would jump to $29.25 a barrel.

“This increase puts us up at the top five highest tax per gallon amongst all of the states with craft beverages.”

With extra money in their pockets, Governor Justice believes West Virginians will spend that money shopping local.

“If you miss this and you’re misinformed and you believe this is going to hurt you, you are making the worst mistake of all time,” said Gov. Justice.

The state’s 28 breweries collectively beg to differ.

“I think we’re going to lose all of the work we’ve done as a community of brewers. Because right now it’s community, not competition – we’re working together,” said Durand.

GVBC says if they produce the same amount of craft beer under this plan, compared to 2019, they’ll go from 20-thousand dollars in taxes to 117-thousand dollars.

They says tourist will not want to pay those prices and look for something cheaper in neighboring states.

