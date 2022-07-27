CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Efforts to cut the West Virginia state income tax didn’t get very far Wednesday.

The full House of Delegates came into session just after noon, but most of the debate and votes focused on the abortion issue.

A bill to cut the state income taxes, by an average of 10%, was the main reason Governor Jim Justice called the special session in the first place.

The governor’s plan would cut taxes on the lowest wage earners by 33%, although they don’t pay much in taxes to begin with. Those in the highest income group would get a 9% tax reduction, and the debate centers on whether the whole bill is fair.

“West Virginians need money. They need their money back. We hope to be able to give them $254 million of their money. Put it in their pockets. Put it back in their pockets, every year,” said Del. Larry Pack, (R) Kanawha.

“We have West Virginians who are facing inflation. Gas prices are going up. I think they need immediate help and they need substantial help. And this really helps people at the top of the tax bracket, and the people of the lower part it doesn’t help that much,” said Del. Joey Garcia, (D) Marion.

Others weighed in, too.

“I am planning on voting yes. As I’ve said, reducing taxes is what I feel the people of West Virginia want and it will spur economic growth and that’s what we need to most of in West Virginia right now,” said Del. Austin Haynes, (R) Fayette.

“I’m not in support of the governor’s proposal. The 10% cut for everyone, because that would mean a 10% cut on multimillionaires is thousands and thousands of dollars. whereas the cut for regular West Virginians is 200 dollars or less,” said Del. Larry Rowe.

There is no indication right now when the full House of Delegates will vote on the tax cut bill, although the finance committee has approved it.

The Republican leadership in the State Senate is more inclined to cut property taxes, so the income tax reduction may be in jeopardy.

The house is now in recess until noon Thursday, so there are no more votes until then.