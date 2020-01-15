Councilman won’t resign following social media comments

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) – A Fairmont city councilman has refused calls to step down amid criticism of comments containing ethnic slurs that he posted to social media.

News outlets reported Fairmont City Council Member David Kennedy said residents voted him in and they would have to vote him out during Tuesday night’s council meeting. The Times West Virginian reported that the backlash followed Kennedy’s use of slurs against people from Asia and the Middle East on Facebook during a conversation about the U.S. bombing attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Kennedy said stepping down would be giving up the “fight for truth, justice and the American way.”

