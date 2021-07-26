Counties in West Virginia where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

West Virginia

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

(STACKER)—It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia where people spend the highest percentage of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ritchie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 69.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 11.8%
– Total occupied households: 4,049
– Median household income: $43,577
– Median monthly housing cost: $400

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#49. Tyler County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.9%
– Total occupied households: 3,207
– Median household income: $43,087
– Median monthly housing cost: $410

Canva

#48. Tucker County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.2%
– Total occupied households: 3,142
– Median household income: $49,118
– Median monthly housing cost: $481

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Calhoun County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 11.2%
– Total occupied households: 2,826
– Median household income: $38,382
– Median monthly housing cost: $376

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Mason County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.5%
– Total occupied households: 11,034
– Median household income: $46,078
– Median monthly housing cost: $464

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in West Virginia

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Taylor County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.7%
– Total occupied households: 6,614
– Median household income: $48,578
– Median monthly housing cost: $494

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pendleton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.3%
– Total occupied households: 3,174
– Median household income: $42,312
– Median monthly housing cost: $431

OZinOH // Flickr

#43. Wetzel County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.8%
– Total occupied households: 5,762
– Median household income: $43,107
– Median monthly housing cost: $440

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#42. Brooke County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.9%
– Total occupied households: 9,805
– Median household income: $51,496
– Median monthly housing cost: $533

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lincoln County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.8%
– Total occupied households: 8,208
– Median household income: $42,345
– Median monthly housing cost: $442

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Preston County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 12,429
– Median household income: $51,888
– Median monthly housing cost: $548

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clay County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.1%
– Total occupied households: 3,274
– Median household income: $35,024
– Median monthly housing cost: $374

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Webster County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.9%
– Total occupied households: 3,781
– Median household income: $34,927
– Median monthly housing cost: $383

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pocahontas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%
– Total occupied households: 3,530
– Median household income: $41,882
– Median monthly housing cost: $468

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Braxton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.6%
– Total occupied households: 5,624
– Median household income: $41,466
– Median monthly housing cost: $468

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Marshall County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 62.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.5%
– Total occupied households: 12,308
– Median household income: $48,557
– Median monthly housing cost: $552

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jackson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.2%
– Total occupied households: 11,334
– Median household income: $47,837
– Median monthly housing cost: $554

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#33. McDowell County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.6%
– Total occupied households: 7,607
– Median household income: $27,682
– Median monthly housing cost: $323

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Nicholas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.8%
– Total occupied households: 10,069
– Median household income: $40,086
– Median monthly housing cost: $477

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Roane County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.5%
– Total occupied households: 5,562
– Median household income: $37,373
– Median monthly housing cost: $445

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harrison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 62.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.7%
– Total occupied households: 27,098
– Median household income: $53,022
– Median monthly housing cost: $635

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#29. Ohio County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.4%
– Total occupied households: 17,193
– Median household income: $50,584
– Median monthly housing cost: $606

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Boone County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 8,932
– Median household income: $40,739
– Median monthly housing cost: $494

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Grant County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.6%
– Total occupied households: 4,607
– Median household income: $42,216
– Median monthly housing cost: $514

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Summers County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.5%
– Total occupied households: 5,566
– Median household income: $38,187
– Median monthly housing cost: $465

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lewis County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 6,574
– Median household income: $39,908
– Median monthly housing cost: $492

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Barbour County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%
– Total occupied households: 6,324
– Median household income: $38,459
– Median monthly housing cost: $486

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Putnam County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 21,613
– Median household income: $60,097
– Median monthly housing cost: $764

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Monroe County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.4%
– Total occupied households: 5,718
– Median household income: $38,540
– Median monthly housing cost: $492

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mineral County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.7%
– Total occupied households: 10,916
– Median household income: $49,936
– Median monthly housing cost: $639

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Marion County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.6%
– Total occupied households: 22,926
– Median household income: $50,305
– Median monthly housing cost: $644

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hancock County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.1%
– Total occupied households: 12,678
– Median household income: $45,763
– Median monthly housing cost: $586

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fayette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%
– Total occupied households: 17,441
– Median household income: $41,394
– Median monthly housing cost: $537

Canva

#17. Mingo County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.5%
– Total occupied households: 10,501
– Median household income: $32,764
– Median monthly housing cost: $426

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Randolph County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 11,135
– Median household income: $43,320
– Median monthly housing cost: $574

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mercer County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.8%
– Total occupied households: 25,216
– Median household income: $40,784
– Median monthly housing cost: $556

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Raleigh County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.8%
– Total occupied households: 31,203
– Median household income: $43,748
– Median monthly housing cost: $598

Canva

#13. Wood County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.1%
– Total occupied households: 35,488
– Median household income: $47,321
– Median monthly housing cost: $647

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Upshur County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.8%
– Total occupied households: 9,713
– Median household income: $40,322
– Median monthly housing cost: $554

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hampshire County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%
– Total occupied households: 9,288
– Median household income: $47,857
– Median monthly housing cost: $658

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Logan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.7%
– Total occupied households: 13,816
– Median household income: $36,168
– Median monthly housing cost: $507

O Palsson // Flickr

#9. Kanawha County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.5%
– Total occupied households: 79,070
– Median household income: $46,639
– Median monthly housing cost: $656

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Greenbrier County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.1%
– Total occupied households: 15,188
– Median household income: $40,200
– Median monthly housing cost: $568

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wayne County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.3%
– Total occupied households: 15,124
– Median household income: $37,988
– Median monthly housing cost: $544

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hardy County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%
– Total occupied households: 5,674
– Median household income: $47,438
– Median monthly housing cost: $688

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Morgan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.1%
– Total occupied households: 7,185
– Median household income: $51,745
– Median monthly housing cost: $763

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Monongalia County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.2%
– Total occupied households: 39,466
– Median household income: $52,455
– Median monthly housing cost: $817

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 20,891
– Median household income: $80,430
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,265

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Berkeley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 44,221
– Median household income: $62,515
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,049

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cabell County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.9%
– Total occupied households: 39,064
– Median household income: $40,028
– Median monthly housing cost: $683

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS