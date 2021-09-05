(Stacker) – Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door.

Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in West Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Here are the 50 West Virginia Counties the most concerned about climate change.

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Boone County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.1%

— 4.1% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%

– Total population: 17,825

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Taylor County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.5%

— 3.5% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 30.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%

– Total population: 13,479

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nicholas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.5%

— 3.4% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 30.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.5%

– Total population: 20,197

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Logan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.7%

— 3.1% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%

– Total population: 26,811

OZinOH // Flickr

#46. Wetzel County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.7%

— 3.0% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%

– Total population: 12,436

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lincoln County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.7%

— 2.9% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%

– Total population: 16,342

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mason County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.9%

— 2.6% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 38.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 29.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.6%

– Total population: 21,330

Canva

#43. Pleasants County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.2%

— 2.0% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 38.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 28.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.7%

– Total population: 6,076

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Wayne County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.3%

— 1.8% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.5%

– Total population: 32,070

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Webster County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.6%

— 1.1% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%

– Total population: 6,797

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Raleigh County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.7%

— 1.0% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%

– Total population: 60,316

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Calhoun County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.9%

— 0.6% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%

– Total population: 5,918

Canva

#38. Tucker County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.9%

— 0.6% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%

– Total population: 5,865

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#37. McDowell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.1%

— 0.1% lower than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

– Total population: 15,275

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Putnam County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.5%

— 0.6% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 47.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 30.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 43,814

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hampshire County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.5%

— 0.6% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

– Total population: 18,887

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mercer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.5%

— 0.7% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%

– Total population: 48,049

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#33. Tyler County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.6%

— 0.8% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%

– Total population: 7,142

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Monroe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.8%

— 1.3% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.5%

– Total population: 10,797

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Marshall County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.9%

— 1.5% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 30.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

– Total population: 25,324

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lewis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%

— 1.9% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%

– Total population: 12,774

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mineral County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.5%

— 2.6% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%

– Total population: 21,711

Canva

#28. Wood County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%

— 3.1% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%

– Total population: 67,534

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hardy County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%

— 3.6% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

– Total population: 10,997

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jackson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%

— 3.7% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

– Total population: 22,723

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#25. Brooke County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.1%

— 3.9% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 45.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%

– Total population: 18,653

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hancock County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%

— 4.1% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%

– Total population: 23,959

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Braxton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.3%

— 4.4% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

– Total population: 11,422

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Preston County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%

— 4.5% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

– Total population: 27,289

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Roane County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%

— 4.6% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

– Total population: 11,123

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morgan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 4.8% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 14,329

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Doddridge County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 4.9% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

– Total population: 7,131

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clay County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.7%

— 5.1% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

– Total population: 6,798

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Greenbrier County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%

— 5.3% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 28,352

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pocahontas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%

— 5.3% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

– Total population: 7,051

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Summers County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%

— 5.7% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 10,777

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Harrison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%

— 5.8% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 53,546

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Upshur County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.1%

— 6.0% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

– Total population: 19,640

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Randolph County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.8%

— 7.4% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

– Total population: 23,500

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Fayette County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%

— 7.9% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 34,994

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gilmer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

— 8.8% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

– Total population: 6,983

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Barbour County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 9.1% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

– Total population: 13,360

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#8. Ohio County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%

— 10.6% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

– Total population: 34,416

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pendleton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

— 10.7% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 5,787

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Marion County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%

— 11.3% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

– Total population: 45,175

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Berkeley County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%

— 13.4% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

– Total population: 86,534

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cabell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%

— 15.2% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

– Total population: 76,401

O Palsson // Flickr

#3. Kanawha County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%

— 19.3% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

– Total population: 148,149

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.4%

— 20.7% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 43,461

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monongalia County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.1%

— 24.3% higher than West Virginia average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%

– Total population: 88,101