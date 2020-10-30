Counties with COVID-19 “Gold” ranking to get massive, free testing in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State has logged 524 new cases since Thursday – a one day record – and overall the United States had more than 88-thousand new cases in one day.

Both are all-time highs.

Because of this, Governor Jim Justice has ordered another massive testing blitz, to find people who are infected before they spread coronavirus to others. And he pleaded with West Virginians to take advantage of the free testing.

“If we do not find these people, you think what kind of a mess we’re going to be in then. We will have ‘Groundhog Day’ forevermore. But by finding these people we are helping ourselves and we’re going to get through this,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Prior to today, counties that were red or orange on the state’s color-coded map, received massive free testing. Now counties that are gold will get the same treatment. The renewed testing surge will be led by the West Virginia National Guard.

“Our organization has met this morning. We are going to continue to work with schools, with clinics, with pharmacies. Our DHHR team is continuing to build those assets as well,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard

The state is also ramping up preparations to make Saint Francis Hospital the state’s surge facility as cases continue to climb.

“As of today West Virginia has 240 hospitalizations for COVID-19. That’s the third time this week it has set a daily record. It is a trend that is also happening across the nation,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.