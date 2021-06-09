Counties with the lowest home prices in West Virginia

(STACKER)—The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in West Virginia. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

#30. Monroe County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $418 (11.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $470

– Median home value in 2020: $112,900

– Ranked #1,041 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#29. Pleasants County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $417 (12.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $475

– Median home value in 2020: $112,700

– Ranked #1,035 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#28. Taylor County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $415 (7.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $450

– Median home value in 2020: $112,000

– Ranked #1,019 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#27. Kanawha County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $414 (16.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $496

– Median home value in 2020: $111,700

– Ranked #1,010 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#26. Lewis County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $404 (11.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $455

– Median home value in 2020: $109,000

– Ranked #942 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#25. Raleigh County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $403 (11.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $456

– Median home value in 2020: $108,700

– Ranked #937 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#24. Wetzel County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $401 (8.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $439

– Median home value in 2020: $108,400

– Ranked #925 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#23. Wayne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $384 (12.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $437

– Median home value in 2020: $103,600

– Ranked #796 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#22. Roane County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $383 (6.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $408

– Median home value in 2020: $103,500

– Ranked #793 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#21. Wirt County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $375 (1.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $382

– Median home value in 2020: $101,300

– Ranked #734 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#20. Mercer County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $375 (6.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $401

– Median home value in 2020: $101,200

– Ranked #730 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#19. Ritchie County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $375 (0.5% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $373

– Median home value in 2020: $101,200

– Ranked #731 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#18. Tyler County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $373 (11.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $423

– Median home value in 2020: $100,800

– Ranked #726 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#17. Brooke County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $369 (11.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $418

– Median home value in 2020: $99,600

– Ranked #695 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#16. Nicholas County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $368 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $405

– Median home value in 2020: $99,500

– Ranked #690 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#15. Hancock County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $368 (12.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $418

– Median home value in 2020: $99,400

– Ranked #689 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#14. Gilmer County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $361 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $397

– Median home value in 2020: $97,600

– Ranked #654 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#13. Summers County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $357 (14.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $415

– Median home value in 2020: $96,500

– Ranked #628 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#12. Fayette County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $354 (9.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $393

– Median home value in 2020: $95,500

– Ranked #611 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#11. Logan County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $345 (11.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $391

– Median home value in 2020: $93,200

– Ranked #546 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#10. Mason County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $339 (0.9% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $336

– Median home value in 2020: $91,700

– Ranked #502 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#9. Braxton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $335 (17.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $404

– Median home value in 2020: $90,400

– Ranked #470 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#8. Lincoln County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $326 (3.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $339

– Median home value in 2020: $88,100

– Ranked #404 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#7. Calhoun County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $324 (1.6% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $319

– Median home value in 2020: $87,400

– Ranked #393 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#6. Clay County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $311 (8.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $340

– Median home value in 2020: $83,900

– Ranked #299 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#5. Mingo County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $303 (7.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $329

– Median home value in 2020: $81,700

– Ranked #257 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#4. Wyoming County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $277 (5.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $292

– Median home value in 2020: $74,800

– Ranked #145 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#3. Boone County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $277 (4.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $290

– Median home value in 2020: $74,800

– Ranked #146 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#2. Webster County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $269 (7.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $292

– Median home value in 2020: $72,700

– Ranked #119 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#1. McDowell County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $136 (7.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $147

– Median home value in 2020: $36,600

– Ranked #3 out of 3,120 counties nationwide