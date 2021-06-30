(STACKER)—Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#30. Tyler County
– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— #782 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.6% longer than state average
— 0.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4%)
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Mineral County
– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— #724 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.7% longer than state average
— 1.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 10.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (2.6%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Summers County
– Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.1% longer than state average
— 1.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (5.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.1%)
Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Mason County
– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— #631 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.0% longer than state average
— 3.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.1%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Jackson County
– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— #615 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.4% longer than state average
— 3.6% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3%)
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from West Virginia
Canva
#25. Tucker County
– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— #615 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.4% longer than state average
— 3.6% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 23.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)
OZinOH // Flickr
#24. Wetzel County
– Average commute time: 29 minutes
— #567 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.0% longer than state average
— 5.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85%), carpooled (5.8%), walked (3.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.7%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Braxton County
– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.4% longer than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (5.5%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Webster County
– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.4% longer than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 33.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 25.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.4%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Gilmer County
– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes
— #536 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.7% longer than state average
— 5.8% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (4.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.9%)
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Taylor County
– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
— #522 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.1% longer than state average
— 6.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.3%)
Canva
#19. Mingo County
– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes
— #507 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.5% longer than state average
— 6.5% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (8.1%), walked (4.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Lewis County
– Average commute time: 29.7 minutes
— #477 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.7% longer than state average
— 7.6% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.3%)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Fayette County
– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes
— #386 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.1% longer than state average
— 10.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.3%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Wyoming County
– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes
— #386 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.1% longer than state average
— 10.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.8%)
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in West Virginia
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Berkeley County
– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes
— #386 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.1% longer than state average
— 10.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 7.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.7%)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Preston County
– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes
— #371 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.5% longer than state average
— 11.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.8%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Nicholas County
– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes
— #351 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.3% longer than state average
— 12.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.5%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (2.8%)
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Roane County
– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes
— #307 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.2% longer than state average
— 13.8% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (8.1%)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Pendleton County
– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
— #247 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.3% longer than state average
— 16.7% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 16.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.9%), carpooled (15.8%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.4%)
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in West Virginia
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Boone County
– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes
— #183 longest among all counties nationwide
— 28.2% longer than state average
— 20.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.1%), carpooled (7%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.3%)
Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Monroe County
– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
— #171 longest among all counties nationwide
— 29.0% longer than state average
— 21.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.3%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (4.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Lincoln County
– Average commute time: 34.9 minutes
— #106 longest among all counties nationwide
— 34.7% longer than state average
— 26.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 62.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (4.5%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.4%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Doddridge County
– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes
— #89 longest among all counties nationwide
— 37.1% longer than state average
— 28.6% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 65.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (12.8%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.8%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Calhoun County
– Average commute time: 35.6 minutes
— #86 longest among all counties nationwide
— 37.5% longer than state average
— 29.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (16.6%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (1%)
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Morgan County
– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes
— #72 longest among all counties nationwide
— 39.8% longer than state average
— 31.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.9%)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Jefferson County
– Average commute time: 38 minutes
— #45 longest among all counties nationwide
— 46.7% longer than state average
— 37.7% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 9.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (5.8%)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Hampshire County
– Average commute time: 38.2 minutes
— #40 longest among all counties nationwide
— 47.5% longer than state average
— 38.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 10.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Wirt County
– Average commute time: 39.2 minutes
— #30 longest among all counties nationwide
— 51.4% longer than state average
— 42.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 31.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.7%)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Clay County
– Average commute time: 42.6 minutes
— #11 longest among all counties nationwide
— 64.5% longer than state average
— 54.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.5%), carpooled (19.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (2%)
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.