(STACKER)—Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#30. Tyler County

– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes

— #782 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.6% longer than state average

— 0.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4%)

#29. Mineral County

– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes

— #724 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.7% longer than state average

— 1.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (2.6%)

#28. Summers County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.1% longer than state average

— 1.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (5.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.1%)

#27. Mason County

– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes

— #631 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.0% longer than state average

— 3.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.1%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3%)

#26. Jackson County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes

— #615 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.4% longer than state average

— 3.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3%)

#25. Tucker County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes

— #615 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.4% longer than state average

— 3.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)

#24. Wetzel County

– Average commute time: 29 minutes

— #567 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.0% longer than state average

— 5.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85%), carpooled (5.8%), walked (3.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.7%)

#23. Braxton County

– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes

— #548 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.4% longer than state average

— 5.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (5.5%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6%)

#22. Webster County

– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes

— #548 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.4% longer than state average

— 5.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 33.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.4%)

#21. Gilmer County

– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes

— #536 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.7% longer than state average

— 5.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (4.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.9%)

#20. Taylor County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes

— #522 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.1% longer than state average

— 6.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.3%)

#19. Mingo County

– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes

— #507 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.5% longer than state average

— 6.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (8.1%), walked (4.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

#18. Lewis County

– Average commute time: 29.7 minutes

— #477 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.7% longer than state average

— 7.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.3%)

#17. Fayette County

– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes

— #386 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.1% longer than state average

— 10.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.3%)

#16. Wyoming County

– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes

— #386 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.1% longer than state average

— 10.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.8%)

#15. Berkeley County

– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes

— #386 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.1% longer than state average

— 10.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.7%)

#14. Preston County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes

— #371 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.5% longer than state average

— 11.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.8%)

#13. Nicholas County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes

— #351 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.3% longer than state average

— 12.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.5%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (2.8%)

#12. Roane County

– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes

— #307 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.2% longer than state average

— 13.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (8.1%)

#11. Pendleton County

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

— #247 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.3% longer than state average

— 16.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.9%), carpooled (15.8%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.4%)

#10. Boone County

– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes

— #183 longest among all counties nationwide

— 28.2% longer than state average

— 20.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.1%), carpooled (7%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.3%)

#9. Monroe County

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

— #171 longest among all counties nationwide

— 29.0% longer than state average

— 21.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.3%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (4.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)

#8. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 34.9 minutes

— #106 longest among all counties nationwide

— 34.7% longer than state average

— 26.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 62.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (4.5%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.4%)

#7. Doddridge County

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes

— #89 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.1% longer than state average

— 28.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 65.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (12.8%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.8%)

#6. Calhoun County

– Average commute time: 35.6 minutes

— #86 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.5% longer than state average

— 29.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (16.6%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (1%)

#5. Morgan County

– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes

— #72 longest among all counties nationwide

— 39.8% longer than state average

— 31.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.9%)

#4. Jefferson County

– Average commute time: 38 minutes

— #45 longest among all counties nationwide

— 46.7% longer than state average

— 37.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (5.8%)

#3. Hampshire County

– Average commute time: 38.2 minutes

— #40 longest among all counties nationwide

— 47.5% longer than state average

— 38.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)

#2. Wirt County

– Average commute time: 39.2 minutes

— #30 longest among all counties nationwide

— 51.4% longer than state average

— 42.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 31.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.7%)

#1. Clay County

– Average commute time: 42.6 minutes

— #11 longest among all counties nationwide

— 64.5% longer than state average

— 54.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.5%), carpooled (19.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (2%)