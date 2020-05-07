Country Roads Statewide Food Drive raises $52K, 48K pounds of food for families in need

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The Country Roads Statewide Food Drive, Tuesday, May 6, 2020, raised $52,355 and garnered 48,000 pounds of food to feed families in need across West Virginia.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties says online giving, along with a $10,00 match from Pickering Associates and $10,000 in gift cards from Kroger garnered a total of $31,359. The money will be split between the 13 United Ways to serve their communities. The remaining $20,996 was raised at the collection locations, and the United Ways will be able to keep donations they raised on site.

“Yesterday was an amazing day! It beats any game, any social function, and any political race,” says Jessica Staley, United Way of Monongalia County’s Family Resource Network manager and an organizer of the event. “I love my state, and I love the people who make us West Virginia strong. I’m so thankful to have been a tiny part of what made yesterday an amazing success!”

Local United Way officials say that one of the largest donations came from the Fairmont Pepsi plant. Geraldine Bart, representing the plant, dropped off several pallets of donated water and soft drinks during the food drive, according to the United Way.

“The results of this food drive surpassed all of our expectations,” says Brett White, chair of the West Virginia United Way Collaborative. “We put out the call, and West Virginians rallied and answered in a huge way! The food collected and money donated will go a long way toward helping those in need across the Mountain State.”

