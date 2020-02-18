Country singer Trace Adkins to perform in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Country singer Trace Adkins is making a stop in Charleston for his latest tour.
Adkins will bring his The Way I Wanna Go Tour to the Clay Center’s Maier Foundation Performance Hall on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. In his more than 20 years in the country music industry, the singer has sold 11 million albums and earned multiple nominations and awards, according to the Clay Center.
Tickets for this show will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. and are available at $45, $60, and $75, with platinum tickets available at $125. Tickets can be purchased online at theclaycenter.org, at the Clay Center Box Office or by phone at (304) 561-3570.
Encova Insurance, Huntington Bank, and the West Virginia Lottery are sponsoring the performance.
