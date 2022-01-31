Couple from Lewisburg delivers baby in snowstorm

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One couple from Lewisburg found themselves in a situation when the wife began to go into labor in the middle of a snow storm!

Cade is a four-year medical student at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Cade, his expecting wife, and their two children moved to Utah from Lewisburg last summer as he completed his clinical rotations.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, an overdue Mrs. Walker tried everything to induce her baby but had no success. Later in the night, the parents to be were about to have a late dinner until she started to go into labor.

“All of a sudden, I felt a contraction that was about at 9:40, and then my water broke instantly. And I hurried and called down and said ‘Ahh! My water broke, I think we’re supposed to go to the hospital now’,” Mrs. Walker said.

Before they left, they didn’t know a snowstorm had plagued the area. What was supposed to be a 30-minute car ride turned treacherous as traffic backed up on the roads. Mrs. Walker said she knew she was going to have the baby in the car because her contraction was too close together. That’s when the medical student decided to jump into action.

He pulled over to the side of the road, called 911, and about 15 contractions and an hour of delivery, their healthy baby girl, Kennedy made her debut.

But how were they going to tie off the umbilical cord?

“I had to improvise I didn’t necessarily have a shoelace or something to tie off the umbilical cord with. Once, baby Kennedy was born, but I looked down and saw a surgical mask and I thought well how about an elastic from a surgical mask would that work she said yeah that should work fine and so I went ahead and tied off the umbilical cord with a surgical mask which was something I would’ve never expected to use a surgical mask for,” Cade said.

An ambulance arrived shortly after, taking Katie and new baby Kennedy to the hospital. They both talk about some life lessons from this experience.

“Just that, I mean for me as a mother realizing like sometimes the circumstances are not always ideal. I can do a hard thing. I can do something hard and I feel very empowered too. Like I can handle anything. I’ve handled some things that were a lot harder than I was expecting and different but it was okay,” Katie said.