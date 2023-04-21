CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A couple attending the Dirty Birds vs. Savannah Bananas game on Friday got engaged at the same place they met.

Karlee Smith and Nick Loftis first met at the GoMart Ballpark, which at that time was called the Appalachian Power Park.

Smith said this was when Loftis’ baseball team won the state championship.

The Savannah Bananas are a viral baseball team that was launched in 2016, according to their website. They say they play “banana ball,” which is the, “fastest and most entertaining game of baseball.”