BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An inmate who Fayette County court officials say was being held at Southern Regional Jail has reportedly died.

The Fayette County Magistrate’s Office confirmed the death of the inmate, identified as 45-year-old Scott Alan Cafego.

According to Cafego’s family, he was allegedly transported from SRJ to BARH for treatment before reportedly being taken to Charleston Area Medical Center. Cafego’s relatives say he died at 8:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Cafego’s exact cause of death remains unclear and has not been released at this time.

Our sister station, Nexstar’s WVNS, has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and is currently awaiting response.

Officials say Cafego was originally being held at SRJ for four counts of Battery on a Law enforcement Officer, one count of Attempting to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer, and one count of Obstruction. Those charges have since been dismissed due to his death.