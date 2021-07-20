Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia under a recent court order.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office won a lawsuit that accused the defendants of misrepresenting odometer readings, and unlawfully selling vehicles “as is” despite mechanical defects and fraudulent inspection stickers.

The lawsuit also alleged the dealerships operated without a state license and violated repeated cease and desist orders from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

According to the court order, the defendants must void all vehicle contracts, release all liens on titles to sold vehicles, and cannot collect payments or repossess any vehicles that they sold.