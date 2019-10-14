CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld the firing of a parole officer who dated a man who ran a drug distribution operation out of their home.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the justices ruled 4-1 Friday to keep Simona Southall out of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. They upheld a ruling that reversed the state Public Employees Grievance Board’s restoration of Southall’s employment, which ended in 2017 after the FBI raided the couple’s Kimberly home.
Court records say FBI agents seized a “bale” of marijuana, along with $182,000 and other items indicative of a drug operation. The grievance board argued that Parole Services failed to show Southall knew about, should’ve known about or participated in illegal activities with Jonathan Brockman, who’s serving nine years in prison on drug charges.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole
- Health officials confirm whooping cough in Kentucky schools
- 10-year-old dies after being ejected from festival ride
- Court upholds firing of parole officer who dated drug dealer
- Some states honoring indigenous people instead of Columbus
- Fire prevention parade has a big message for Rome residents
- Propane tank leak suspected as cause for explosion near South Point, Ohio church
- One injured in single-vehicle crash in St. Albans
- Amber Alert: Girl, 3, kidnapped from Alabama birthday party
- Route 35 in Putnam County shutdown after cattle truck overturns