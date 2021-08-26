COVID-19 cancels Barbour County Fair for second year

PHILIPPI, WV (WBOY) – The 45th year of the Barbour County Fair has been canceled due to the local increase in COVID-19 cases, fair officials announced Wednesday.

Fair Board President Debbie Schoonover issued a statement on the fair’s Facebook page:

The 2021 Barbour County Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing rapid increase in cases with a record high incidence rate of active COVID-19 cases in Barbour County at this time.

This decision was made with the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all concerned and not made lightly by our local health and governing agencies.

Please check our website periodically for information regarding updates on refunds and other important messages.

Officials also released information on how people can get refunds on advance tickets and reserved seating.

All advance tickets will be refunded along with reserve seating.

The Barbour County Fair Office will be open and refunds will begin on Monday August 30th at 12:00 noon. The office will be open all week.

YOU MUST PRESENT YOUR TICKETS IN ORDER TO RECEIVE A REFUND.

You may also mail your tickets to

PO BOX 87

PHILIPPI WV 26416

and a check will be issued to you.

The fair was scheduled to be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 4.

The 2020 fair, which was originally set to be the 45th year, was also canceled due to COVID-19. As of today, Aug. 26, Barbour County is red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map with an infection rate of 81.68% and a percent positivity rate of 10.73%.