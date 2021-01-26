COVID-19 cancels WV Groundhog Day celebration

FRENCH CREEK, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s annual Groundhog Day celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19, according to the WV Division of Natural Resources.

Because the event normally draws visitors to the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County, officials say the decision was made to prevent potential community spread of COVID-19.

Even with the celebration canceled, the tradition of French Creek Freddie predicting an early spring or six more weeks of winter will continue. The WVDNR says they’ll share his prediction on their social media pages, Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram, by noon on Groundhog Day.

For Groundhog Day, if the groundhog sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see the shadow, it means an early spring, according to the holiday tradition.

While the Groundhog Day celebration has been canceled, the DNR says the Wildlife Center is still open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, with free admission through March 31.