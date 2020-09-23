COVID-19 case moves WV high school to remote learning

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) – Wyoming County Schools and the Wyoming County Health Department say effective immediately students who attend Westside High School will begin remote learning.

County school and health officials announced Wednesday, Sept. 23, a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at the high school. Sports and activities are also suspended.

School officials said the single case is a staff member and the decision to move to remote learning was made after the health department completed contact tracing. Deep cleaning and sanitizing will be completed before the school is reopened.

School administrators are working with the health department on protocols and notifying everyone about a re-entry date.

The case is believed to be from community transmission and not from contacts within the school.

