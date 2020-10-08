Coronavirus Updates

COVID-19 case results in quarantines at Barboursville Middle School

West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – An individual at Barboursville Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The person was last in attendance Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, sixteen additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual last week.

Barboursville Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

