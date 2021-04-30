COVID-19 cases drop in West Virginia; but new cases are hitting the young

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice made his vaccination plea at his Friday press briefing.

The Mountain State had 395 new Coronavirus cases since yesterday, with 5 more deaths. That brings the death total to just short of 27-hundred. The state has just over 7-thousand active cases, which are declining. On the other hand, the average age of those testing positive, has now dropped to 34 years old.

“I’m telling our young people out there. I’m telling you as point blank as I can tell you, that you should absolutely have a valid concern, to be able to go get vaccinated,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The plummeting age of COVID-19 victims is also concerning health officials, who now say there are nearly 900 variant cases in West Virginia, which young people are more susceptible to.

“The United Kingdom variant continues to grow, and is our most common form of COVID-19, which is about 50 percent more infectious and up to 50 percent more lethal,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

The Governor says there will soon be more vaccinations clinics specifically targeting young people, and will be held where they gather, like the clinics held at this week’s girls high school basketball tournament in Charleston. The Governor will roll this comprehensive vaccination plan Monday, and is expected to include more clinics inside schools.

“State health officials now say the highest rate of COVID 19 infection, is among people between the ages of 10 and 19 years old,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.