COVID-19 cases in West Virginia continue to rise over the weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say 1,141 new COVID-19 cases since the last dashboard update on Saturday. As of today, Monday, Aug. 30, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 188,660 total cases of the virus have been reported throughout the pandemic.

Active cases of the virus have risen to 16,372. Health officials say this includes 579 West Virginians currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 181 are in the ICU and 82 are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR says the Mountain State now has 854 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Health officials say 2,511 cases of the U.K. (Alpha) variant, eight cases of the South African (Beta) variant and 34 cases of the Brazilian (Gamma) variant have been reported.

WV COVID-19 data for Aug. 30, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also report 10 more West Virginians have died in connection to the virus since Saturday, bringing the state to 3,074 total deaths throughout the pandemic. The state added 10 deaths to the dashboard on Saturday, bringing the total since Friday to 20 deaths.

Since Friday, Aug. 27, the WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, 35-year old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 44-year old male from Randolph County, an 88-year old female from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Logan County, and a 94-year old female from Raleigh County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate include an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 76-year old male from Hancock County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, and a 75-year old male from Pleasants County.

The state has received a total of 3,385,377 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.77% and a cumulative percent of 5.19%.

Health officials say 71.9% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.5% have been fully vaccinated. Those 12 years and older in the Mountain State are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine lottery by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for Aug. 30, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, no counties are listed as green or gold. Only Pocahontas and Tucker counties are in yellow.

The counties listed in orange include McDowell, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Kanawha, Fayette, Webster, Lewis, Gilmer, Doddridge, Wirt, Pleasants, Ohio, Hancock, Monongalia, Mineral, Morgan and Jefferson.

The majority of the state, 35 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. Health officials say those counties are Brooke, Marshall, Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Randolph, Upshur, Barbour, Taylor, Harrison, Marion, Wetzel, Tyler, Ritchie, Wood, Putnam, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Braxton, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh, Wyoming, Boone, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,947), Berkeley (14,431), Boone (2,433), Braxton (1,233), Brooke (2,416), Cabell (10,418), Calhoun (476), Clay (693), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,165), Gilmer (1,004), Grant (1,443), Greenbrier (3,381), Hampshire (2,150), Hancock (3,059), Hardy (1,759), Harrison (7,094), Jackson (2,546), Jefferson (5,280), Kanawha (17,784), Lewis (1,727), Lincoln (1,854), Logan (3,739), Marion (5,322), Marshall (4,068), Mason (2,463), McDowell (1,929), Mercer (6,041), Mineral (3,262), Mingo (3,170), Monongalia (10,206), Monroe (1,508), Morgan (1,444), Nicholas (2,288), Ohio (4,875), Pendleton (817), Pleasants (1,047), Pocahontas (784), Preston (3,242), Putnam (6,105), Raleigh (8,141), Randolph (3,547), Ritchie (871), Roane (840), Summers (980), Taylor (1,536), Tucker (667), Tyler (946), Upshur (2,596), Wayne (3,731), Webster (711), Wetzel (1,746), Wirt (514), Wood (9,043), Wyoming (2,478).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac Sate College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, Peterstown Clinic, 2869 Seneca Trail, South Peterstown, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit WV DHHR Website.