COVID-19 cases reach new high in West Virginia

“17 years old, hmm, hmm, hmm,” said Governor Jim Justice, as he slowly shook his head.

Gov. Jim Justice choked up as he announced that a Kanawha County teenager was one of the latest to die from COVID-19. Since yesterday 20 more people in West Virginia have died, bringing the total to one-thousand ninety-one. There were 12-hundred 66 new cases since Thursday, and the state now has more than 22-thousand active cases, a pandemic record.

“We’ve talked a lot about the dark days coming of the winter, where COVID is spreading faster than it did before, where more Americans and West Virginians have been hospitalized,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

With 47 counties in the red or orange, West Virginia now has the fifth highest rate of spread in the nation. And while some vaccines arrived this week, Pfizer has now said – without explanation – that many states including West Virginia, would have their promised shipment of doses for next week nearly cut by half. But all is not lost, more than 20-thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine should arrive here next week.

“And we hope that the following week, our Pfizer numbers will go back up,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

“I would say this, Washington has got to get off of their butt,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Governor Justice was highly critical of Congress, which has yet to pass another federal aid package. And the version being considered right now, does not include any direct aid to state and local governments.

“The Governor now says West Virginia has spent all but 40-million dollars of the one-point-25 billion dollars in federal COVID aid Congress passed in the first CARES Act. He believes the state will spend the remainder before the end of the year, and none of that money will be sent back to Washington,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.