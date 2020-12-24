COVID-19 cases spike as holidays approach

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As we’ve seen after each holiday, COVID-19 cases continue to surge as people travel, gather, and put social distancing to the side. In Kanawha County, cases are rising to more than 100 per day and health officials say it could be worse after the holidays.

Christmas Eve is usually a day where families visit and go to church. But, it’s looking a bit different this year.

As we’ve seen with several holidays amongst the pandemic, some still choose to gather leading to spikes in the weeks after.

“We’re so many days into this now. We’re so many holidays into this now. The bigger the holiday, the bigger the travel, the more people get together, the worse it seems to be and the aftermath two to three weeks afterwards,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The worst surge came following Thanksgiving as West Virginia’s most populous county began seeing a record-breaking number of cases per day.

“We’re just now catching our breath from what we saw on Thanksgiving,” said Young, “Numbers continuing to climb. We’re back into the phase where we are getting more than 100 cases per day. We’re seeing a lot within families which tells me that if one family is going to be traveling and going to see other families, we really need to keep those circles small.”

If families do choose to gather, Young said those smaller gatherings should remain in the household. Social distancing and wearing masks is also advised.

“I know it’s Christmas time, holiday time, and people are celebrating New Years’. It is a difficult time for people to be in a smaller circle. People are used to being around people. We’ve all had a terrible 2020 with multiple things going on. But, to get out of this, we have to get the disease rate down,” Young said.

