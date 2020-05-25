How COVID-19 changes the way we honor our deceased veterans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This was the scene at last year’s Memorial Day service, at the West Virginia Cemetery in Institute … The scene was quite different this year.

There was a steady stream of visitors at the cemetery, but people tried to keep a safe distance from each other. The usual music, speeches – the playing of taps – all canceled.

Vietnam veteran Billy Sargent came to visit his brother’s grave.

Q: Are you upset there’s no formal ceremony here today, like there is in years past? No 21-gun salute, no retirement of the flags, all the pomp and circumstance?

“Yes sir, it does kind of upset me. But you know, that’s part of it. That’s part of life … these people put their life on the line, for our country,” said Billy Sargent, a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.

Other’s tried to put their best foot forward. Riley Otey just finished Capitol High School, and wanted to be here to decorate her Grandpa’s grave.

“Because it’s your family members and you should respect that, no matter what. Even in these difficult times,” said Riley Otey, who came to honor her late veteran grandfather.

Veteran Wayne Witt, came to visit his wife’s grave, but did not want to be on camera. He says the cemetery came to a good compromise.

“The cemetery is beautiful today. They got flags today, and all the decorations and the grass is mowed. I know we are going through some trying times right now, We all have to be distant. We’ll all get through this together I’m sure,” said Wayne Witt, a Vietnam veteran.

“This is the pavilion where the Memorial Day Service normally takes place. Veterans I spoke with say they hope it’s back to normal next year, with a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the thanks of a grateful nation,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

