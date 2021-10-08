COVID-19 clinic at a Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop called a success

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The fight against COVID-19 has gone just about everywhere in West Virginia, and now you can add a classic car show to the list.

For the past two days, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been running a COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot clinic, right in the middle of the annual “Rod Run and Doo Wop” along the Kanawha River. The event draws tens of thousands of car lovers every year, so why not hand out the free shots?

“It’s been very successful. So, every shot in an arm is a success. That’s one person protected from the flu, and the people around them, as well as COVID. So, yesterday we did just under 50 shots. Today we are on pace to even do a little more,” said Dr. Sherri Young. Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

“I say come and get your shot. Go get your shot. It’s a safeguard against the COVID,” said Aaron Midkiff, who got his booster and flu shot.

Meanwhile statewide there were more than 1,400 new cases since yesterday, and active cases are again nearing 12,000. More than 3,800 people have contracted the more infectious and deadly delta variant. So, even out of town visitors enjoying the classic cars, thought the COVID clinic was a great idea.

“I represent the National Street Rod Association. But I’m walking through today and I notice they have the booth and I heard the announcement yesterday. And since I haven’t had my Moderna booster yet, I thought I’d just get it while I’m here,” said Dave Townsend, who got his COVID booster shot.

As of today, 3,935 people have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia

“Sometime next week, West Virginia is likely to pass the 4,000 fatality total for this pandemic. Health officials hope that vaccination clinics such as this one, can help slow down the rate of that increase,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

