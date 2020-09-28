COVID-19 closes school in Roane County for contact tracing and cleaning

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Spencer Elementary School will be closed to all students and staff Tuesday, Sept. 29 after Roane County Schools and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases involving individuals associated with Spencer Elementary School.

Roane County school officials say the cases include a student and a staff member from the same family. The decision to close the school was made to allow time for necessary contact tracing investigations.

As a precaution, custodial staff will clean the building Monday evening using specialized sanitizing equipment rated for COVID-19 related cleanings.

School and health officials say they believe the cases are the result of family interactions and not from transmission in the school as they were both tested after another family member tested positive. No further information regarding the cases will be publicly released in accordance with privacy laws, but the school says these details are being made available to inform the community on local transmission of COVID-19.

Those who feel they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, local hospital or

healthcare clinic, according to school and health officials. For more information about COVID-19 visit the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.