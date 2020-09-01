COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials confirm eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 222.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports the deaths of a 72-year old woman from Monroe County, a 65-year old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year old woman from Logan County, a 62-year old woman from Logan County, an 82-year old man from Logan County, a 41-year old woman from Mingo County, and a 91-year woman from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1 the WV DHHR confirmed 257 new cases today, bringing the state to a total of 10,507 cases. The total includes 2,122 active cases, 141 current hospitalizations and 8,163 recoveries.

The state has received 438,255 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, according to the WV DHHR.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (804), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (94), Cabell (544), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (360), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (269), Jackson (205), Jefferson (360), Kanawha (1,491), Lewis (32), Lincoln (119), Logan (493), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (105), McDowell (70), Mercer (311), Mineral (147), Mingo (249), Monongalia (1,170), Monroe (124), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (140), Putnam (286), Raleigh (366), Randolph (226), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (20), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (253), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (310), Wyoming (68).

