COVID-19 declines more may lead to restaurant, school restriction lifts in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The rates of coronavirus infection and deaths continue to decline in the Mountain State, and the number of active cases has gone down for 32 days straight.

“We have active cases, of 10,522. We’re on the verge of dropping below 10,000 in our active cases,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

The trend is reflected on the state’s color-coded map with no counties in the red and 18 green counties. The state is also set to receive 41,000 more vaccine doses next week.

But with severe winter weather coming again, precautions are underway to protect vaccines in areas where clinics are canceled.

“We will have a plan, that if we need to, move vaccines to other locations. And then next week back-fill the vaccines that would have come to those counties.” Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency COVID Task Force

“We’re not going to lose the progress. And we’re sure not going to have vaccines go bad.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

The Governor says more than half of the state’s residents over age 65 have now been vaccinated.

With the numbers trending in a better direction the Governor says he will lift some of the restrictions on businesses, especially restaurants and schools, in an announcement on Friday, Feb. 19.

