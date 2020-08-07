Coronavirus Updates

COVID-19 exposure closes local county court

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County courts in one county in our region are closed due to an exposure of COVID-19.

Boone County Courts are closed due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Supreme Court of Appeals says the offices will be available by phone. Emergency hearings will continue at the discretion of the judicial officer.

Boone County is the third county with court systems currently closed due to the pandemic. Logan and Lincoln County have both closed parts of their courts until further notice due to COVID-19 exposure.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS