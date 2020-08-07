COVID-19 exposure closes local county court

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County courts in one county in our region are closed due to an exposure of COVID-19.

Boone County Courts are closed due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Supreme Court of Appeals says the offices will be available by phone. Emergency hearings will continue at the discretion of the judicial officer.

Boone County is the third county with court systems currently closed due to the pandemic. Logan and Lincoln County have both closed parts of their courts until further notice due to COVID-19 exposure.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories