COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since March, the number of West Virginians hospitalized on a given day due to COVID-19 has dropped below 200. The last day the number was reported below 200 was March 22.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state currently has 4,329 active COVID-19 cases, which also continues to drop, and of those active cases, 191 West Virginians are currently hospitalized. Health officials say 66 patients are in the ICU and 26 are on ventilators.

West Virginia’s COVID-19 data for June 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting 109 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 161,967 cases since the pandemic began. The state has confirmed 1,901 of those cases are variant cases. The total includes 1,651 cases of the U.K. Variant five cases of the South African Variant, 12 cases of the Brazilian Variant and 233 cases of the California Variant.

Health officials also says three more West Virginians have died in connection to the virus, bringing the total to 2,800 deaths. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 54-year-old male from Barbour County, and a 65-year-old female from Mingo County.

The state has received a total of 2,926,850 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.46% and a cumulative rate of 5.09%. According to health officials, 154,838 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 916,908 West Virginians, or 58.9% of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 739,202 West Virginians, or 47.5% of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information on the COVID-1 vaccine or to find a vaccination site near you, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for June 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Boone County remains in red. Only three counties are listed in orange on today’s map. Those counties include Lincoln, Nicholas and Webster counties.

Counties listed in gold on the map include Mercer, Mingo, Logan, Jackson and Berkeley counties. Yellow counties include Monroe, Raleigh, Kanawha, Wayne, Ritchie Brooke, Harrison, Barbour, Randolph, Mineral, Morgan and Jefferson counties.

The remaining 34 of the state’s 55 counties are listed in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county:

Barbour (1,498), Berkeley (12,709), Boone (2,171), Braxton (977), Brooke (2,228), Cabell (8,812), Calhoun (371), Clay (539), Doddridge (626), Fayette (3,519), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,294), Greenbrier (2,861), Hampshire (1,909), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (6,035), Jackson (2,208), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,342), Lewis (1,267), Lincoln (1,555), Logan (3,224), Marion (4,570), Marshall (3,519), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,597), Mercer (5,068), Mineral (2,933), Mingo (2,692), Monongalia (9,349), Monroe (1,183), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,858), Ohio (4,285), Pendleton (713), Pleasants (955), Pocahontas (679), Preston (2,934), Putnam (5,288), Raleigh (6,976), Randolph (2,782), Ritchie (751), Roane (651), Summers (840), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (544), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,935), Wayne (3,167), Webster (531), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (448), Wood (7,895), Wyoming (2,027).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit WV DHHR.