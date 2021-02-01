COVID-19 numbers dropping in West Virginia, but concern about Super Bowl parties brings caution

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For once, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had some better numbers to report concerning COVID-19 in the Mountain State. Since yesterday, there were only 424 new cases, and four deaths, a sharp decline in both categories. While 2,028 have died, the death rate is falling. And, the number of active cases has dropped sharply as well.

“Now these are numbers that really, really, really, mean something. Our active cases are 20,615. That’s 16 straight days where the number of active cases in West Virginia has gone down. So that’s really good,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor credits continued testing, more vaccines coming in, and people complying with safety guidelines. But there are big concerns about another possible spike mainly due to people gathering in homes, bars and other group settings for this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Well, Mark we really encourage people to stay within their family units, and maybe close friends and stay socially distanced if possible. And you’re right Super Bowl weekend is a good time for people to hang out,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

Meanwhile, West Virginia health officials says no variant strains of COVID-19 such as those from England, Africa or Brazil, have been found in the Mountain State.

The Governor says there is good financial news. So far this fiscal year, state revenue is up 173 million dollars. That’s money that cold be used for COVID expenses if need be,” said Mark Curtis, 13 Chief Political Reporter.

