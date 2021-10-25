COVID-19 numbers dropping in WV; more people invited for booster shots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cars were once again lining up for the free testing and vaccination clinic at West Virginia Health Right on Charleston’s East End. A popular reason: the COVID-19 booster shot.

“I’m immune compromised and I’ve had cancer, so it’s very important for me to stay vaccinated so that I am strong and healthy,” said Mary Sayre, who got her COVID booster shot.

“Well I think everyone needs to get the booster shot to keep the COVID-19 from spreading everywhere,” Keith Lovejoy, who got his COVID-19 booster shot.

Overall, West Virginia’s numbers are moving in the right direction. The state had 877 new cases in the past day, but active cases have now dipped below 8,000 – a number that hasn’t been that low since mid-August. The number of the more potent Delta variant cases has increased to nearly 4,500, but the rate is slowing. Health officials caution people against letting their guard down.

“I think it’s a good sign the numbers are coming down, but yes, I think people get lax. I think we saw that over last summer. I think the best thing we can do is just get as many people with a booster dose as we can,” said Isaiah Merritt, RN, of West Virginia Health Right.

In Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county, 75 percent of people have had their first shot and more than 100,000 are fully vaccinated.

“Whether you are due for your first, second or your booster shot, comes see us. We’re here to help you at the Kanawha-Charleston health Department,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Statewide, 42,000 people have received booster shots, or about 5 percent of those eligible.

“As of today, 59 percent of those eligible for shots, people ages 12 and above, are fully vaccinated. However the vast majority of them still have not received a booster shot,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.