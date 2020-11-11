COVID-19 numbers get worse in West Virginia and most of nation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Seven new deaths were reported bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 553. In the past day, the Mountain State has logged 885 new positive cases, the highest single-day spike ever reported.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, the governor issued a stay-at-home order and told bars, restaurants and other non-essential businesses to close. He says if things get worse, another shutdown is possible.

“I mean if we continue to rise the way we’re going and everything, it ultimately will come to at some point in time, we’ll have to look awfully, awfully, awfully hard at shutting things down. But right now we sure don’t want to go that way,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor says one of the reasons all of the numbers are up, is because of a vast increase in testing. On Tuesday more than 11,000 West Virginians were tested for COVID-19, that’s on track with what the governor was hoping for just a few weeks ago. And officials are working to boost testing even more.

“We are looking for pharmacies that can increase than capacity. In addition to that we have additional clinics in federally funded health care facilities coming online,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

The National Guard and the Department of Health are also working to create an interactive map where people can go online and instantly find testing locations.

“West Virginia is not alone. Most states in the region are now seeing a record number of new cases, and the nation had 130,000 new cases on Tuesday. That, too, is a single-day record,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

