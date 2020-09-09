Covid-19 numbers get worse in WV; more unemployment help is on the way

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to go up at an alarming rate according to the governor, and the rate of spread, remains the worst in the nation. So he is imploring people to keep wearing masks, and keep their distance from others.

“West Virginia, we are absolutely getting worse by the day, and this situation right now is getting very critical,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile Congress is back in session and is struggling as to whether new unemployment benefits should be 600 or 400 dollars per week.

“The 600 dollars a week is just a little too high. And let’s move it down to 400 where it is right now, and see how that goes, and extend it through to the end of the year,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Democrats in Congress are pushing for 600 dollars. Either way, WorkForce West Virginia will begin issuing the 400 dollar checks next week.

“Recipients must be receiving at least 100 dollars in weekly unemployment benefits and must certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed, due to disruptions caused by COVID-19,” said Scott Adkins, WorkForce West Virginia.

In some cases, people will qualify for 5-weeks of retroactive benefits and will get an initial check for two-thousand dollars.

“Governor Justice did receive this letter from a number of state Democrats who think is re-entry plan for schools is inefficient and potentially dangerous. But the governor and school superintendent say they thought the first day of school went pretty well,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.