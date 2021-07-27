COVID-19 numbers rise in West Virginia, more than 1,600 active cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 1,656 cases currently active. That number has almost doubled since West Virginia reached a low of 882 active cases on July 9, 2021.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 189 new cases of the virus have been confirmed since Monday, bringing the state’s total to 166,297 cases since the pandemic began. No additional deaths related to the virus have been reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 2,936.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for July 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials are also reporting a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 111 West Virginians currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 47 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Cases of the Delta variant have also increased, with the number rising to 43 cases, according to the WV DHHR. The state is also reporting 2,457 cases of the U.K. Variant, eight cases of the South African Variant and 22 cases of the Brazilian Variant.

The state has received a total of 3,104,392 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.17% and a cumulative rate of 4.94%.

As of Tuesday, July 27, the WV DHHR says 67.8% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.2% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated against the virus. For more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

West Virginia County Alert System map for July 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

More counties in the state are moving out of green on the County Alert System map. As of today, Tuesday, July 27, Webster County remains orange while Ohio, Marshall, Harrison, Nicholas, Mason, Putnam and Wyoming counties are gold.

Yellow counties on today’s map include Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Boone, Braxton, Upshur, Wood, Brooke, Hancock, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties. The remaining 35 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,534), Berkeley (13,019), Boone (2,200), Braxton (1,047), Brooke (2,266), Cabell (9,037), Calhoun (404), Clay (544), Doddridge (652), Fayette (3,616), Gilmer (893), Grant (1,320), Greenbrier (2,921), Hampshire (1,937), Hancock (2,868), Hardy (1,591), Harrison (6,315), Jackson (2,291), Jefferson (4,849), Kanawha (15,649), Lewis (1,344), Lincoln (1,615), Logan (3,328), Marion (4,737), Marshall (3,582), Mason (2,115), McDowell (1,658), Mercer (5,269), Mineral (3,008), Mingo (2,806), Monongalia (9,487), Monroe (1,236), Morgan (1,265), Nicholas (1,947), Ohio (4,367), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (963), Pocahontas (684), Preston (2,975), Putnam (5,438), Raleigh (7,152), Randolph (2,884), Ritchie (772), Roane (671), Summers (870), Taylor (1,314), Tucker (549), Tyler (757), Upshur (2,018), Wayne (3,219), Webster (589), Wetzel (1,410), Wirt (468), Wood (8,026), Wyoming (2,095).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.