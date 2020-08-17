COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home in Kanawha County

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Cedar Ridge Center Nursing Home in Sissonville is the latest to join the long list of COVID-19 outbreaks.

This is the 20th nursing home in the state to have an active outbreak, and experts say it has a lot to do with community spread and delayed testing.

26 residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Six staff members and two contractors are also positive. One resident died Saturday night.

“Any time we have an outbreak at a facility like this it’s very important that we work with them to help them contain the spread,” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

The CEO of the West Virginia Health Care Association Marty Wright says the state is starting to mirror the national experience where cases are increasing in nursing homes.

“The asymptomatic spread of this and we couple that with large community spread and some testing delays, we’re really losing the biggest resource we have to try to quickly identify and combat the virus,” Wright said.

When an outbreak happens, federal and state protocol kick in.

“Once there’s a positive case, everything kind of shuts down and there becomes mass testing in both staff and residents that begins. It continues for up to a month of testing with everyone in the facility,” Wright said.

Nursing homes can face financial hardships when it comes to supplies, but local health departments and the state try to make sure homes have enough equipment.

“We work with them to see what they need as far as any PPE, any assistance with cleaning, anything that they need to help keep those individuals healthy,” Dr. Young said.

Dr. Young says they’ll be watching to make sure everyone is stable and will make sure beds are available if someone needs to be taken to the hospital.

