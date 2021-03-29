COVID-19 outbreaks reported in seven Kanawha County schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, seven schools within Kanawha County have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of concurrent school outbreaks in the county since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 41 students and three staff members were affected at the following schools: St. Albans High School, Chamberlain Elementary School, John Adams Middle School, Riverside High School, St. Francis Elementary School, Hayes Middle School, and Cross Lanes Christian School.

“While things continue to open up, we need to be very diligent in wearing our masks, keeping social distance and frequently washing our hands,” said. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “If we’re not careful with travel and following COVID-19 guidelines, we could easily see another wave of this pandemic. It’s critical that those who can be vaccinated receive their COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them.”